The story of Naruto is one of the most surprising in Shonen, so much so that it achieved overwhelming popularity that, to this day, continues to grow exponentially, since the premise of This work created by Masashi Kishimoto completely revolutionized the industry which led to millions of followers being delighted with the different scenarios and moments that took place in the series.

Likewise, one of the many amazing moments that the Naruto plot had, without a doubt was the Fourth Shinobi World Warwhich was full of action and incredible fights that continue to fascinate fans today, since many powerful and highly reputed characters were revived during this battle through the Edo Tensei, one of the strongest forbidden Jutsus in the series, which gave way to frantic confrontations that put the shinobi alliance in great trouble.

However, The Revived Ninjas had a much more important purpose than previously thought.since they were not only part of a plan to corner the shinobi alliance, since Kishimoto during an interview revealed the reason why he brought so many ninjas to life through the Edo Tensei.

The Ninja War arc was one of the most surprising and striking that he had Naruto Shippudensince in this it was possible to see how A great alliance was formed to face the threat posed by Tobi.who joined forces with Kabuto to carry out his plan, as Orochimaru’s young pupil used the Edo Tensei to bring powerful ninjas from the past to life, which gave way to very interesting battles, but this was not the only purpose for which these revived ones had been introduced into the series.

As we have already mentioned, during this war, many legendary shinobi were revivedwhich generated enormous hype within the fandom, who were able to enjoy the immeasurable power of these mythical ninjas, who had not had the opportunity to show their skills, which made This arc was very entertaining and varied. In addition, this treatment allowed some emotional reunions to take place in the series, adding greater depth to the plot.

However, that It was not the only reason why Kishimoto decided to introduce the Revived Ninjas during this arc, as the mangaka revealed in an interview, the true objective of the massive use of the Edo Tensei was change a common trope I was employingsince the mangaka stated that after the Pain arc, Naruto never had any intention of killing his opponents, since he preferred to reason with them and attempt dialogue, a detail that was complemented by the development that Naruto was having as a character in the series.

In fact, Kishimoto revealed that The purpose of the introduction of the Revived Ninjas was so that Naruto and company could defeat their opponents without compromising pacifism. that Naruto had been implementing when fighting, since this was the ninja path that this young shinobi had decided to follow. However, the mangaka himself acknowledged that the tone of the work changed with this treatmentso he decided to reintroduce an army of revived ninjas.

Evidently, The mangaka introduced the revived ninjas so that Naruto and company could fight someone without losing the pacifist theme. who had adopted the work at that time. Furthermore, the Edo Tensei was the perfect excuse to bring back the real Madara Uchiha to history, resurrecting it completely at the end, since it was always a key piece in the work from the beginning.

Kishimoto’s idea of ​​introducing Revived Ninjas was extremely successfulsince it allowed Naruto to follow its pacifist theme, away from the path of violence, without leaving aside the action of the frenetic battles that made this work so popular.

Without a doubt, Naruto is one of the most important and captivating works of all timebecause Kishimoto managed to combine various elements and capture them in an exceptional way, added to incredible characters and surprising battles that completely changed the manga/anime industry.

