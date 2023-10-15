After the news of his birthday, we now have news of this game for Nintendo Switch. We are talking about Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, which will arrive on the hybrid console shortly.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

We bring your download size: this is 12.8 GB on Nintendo Switch. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

Remember that the game launches on November 17, 2023 with these editions available. The trailer below introduces the game’s systems and a preview of the special story mode. You can see it below:

What do you think? You have our coverage of the game here. Let’s liven up the wait!

