Naruto will have his birthday very soon, and fans are eager to celebrate in every way possible.

Just when the 4 new chapters received a date, we had bad news regarding their release. This has left us with less Naruto content so far this year, including regarding Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm or the new manga based on Minato.

The good news is that we will not have to wait empty-handed for the new chapters of the series, since we will soon be able to enjoy a gift from the creators.

Naruto announces new commemorative videos

The celebration of Naruto’s anniversary continues in a big way, despite the delay of the four new chapters that will arrive very soon.

For now we can enjoy some commemorative videos on the official Shonen JUMP YouTube channel. These will serve to celebrate some special moments in the series, with new animations and the occasional surprise.

The first video will arrive on October 10 and will celebrate Naruto’s birthday:

The second video will arrive on October 11 and will focus on the rivalry of Naruto and Sasuke:

Finally, on October 12 we will have one last video focused on the Rasengan:

What to expect from the new promotional videos?

As the name suggests, the promotional videos are there to promote the anniversary, in addition to being a gift for fans. Therefore, they will not include new content, but will review the events we already know in a short summary with new animations.

These videos are also a celebration of the birthday of Naruto, one of the most unpredictable ninjas who have ever existed.

For those who don’t know, Naruto in the series has a birthday on October 10, a date that means a lot to the ninja world. On this date the tragedy of the Nine-Tailed Fox occurred, as well as the death of the Fourth Hokage and his wife. October 10 was also the day the Fourth Ninja War ended, with an emotional farewell between Naruto and Minato.

It is for this reason that the creators do not miss the opportunity to celebrate such an important date for Naruto fans. The commemorative videos are sure to feature epic hand-drawn animations with exceptional music to accompany them.