Gaara is one of the strongest characters in the ninja world of Naruto.

Each Naruto village has its own ninjas who specialize in different techniques and skills, but one of the most important and complex is Gaara, the son of the Fourth Kazekage of the Hidden Sand Village. This is a character that has had a very evolution notable throughout history and has earned the respect of many fans due to his story.

Gaara has very peculiar abilities, since he can control the sand as you wish. However, this technique has a great risk because Gaara loses control of himself and can harm his allies. There are many characteristics that make this character one of the best ninjas in Naruto. Therefore, you deserve to know a little more about all his powers and what were the events that led him to become one of the Kages of the ninja world.

Who is Gaara in Naruto and what is his story?

Gaara is one of Naruto’s jinchurikis, youngest son of the Fourth Kazekage and Karura. His father told him sealed Shukaku in his body when he was just a baby, but he did everything with the intention of making him become a weapon for the hidden sand village. However, this generated many Gaara’s psychological problemssince the Shukaku prevented him from sleeping and made him lose his control of your emotions. Furthermore, his father tried to kill him several times and the other inhabitants of the Arena feared or rejected him, this being one of the reasons why he understands Naruto.

Gaara grew up alone and without love, despite the fact that he had his brothers Kankuro and Temari, developing a cold and cruel personality. For this reason, he became a forehead tattoo with the word “love” to symbolize what he never had.

The interesting thing about this is that Naruto was the one who changed his life forever, because he showed Gaara that he too could change and find a purpose in life. Since then, Gaara became an ally of Naruto and the Hidden Leaf Village. Eventually, became the Fifth Kazekage of the Hidden Sand Village, leading his people in the most difficult times.

Why is Gaara called that?

According to Gaara’s father, his son’s name was based on the “demon that feeds only on itself”, since that was what I expected from him as a jinchūriki. Therefore, it is composed of two kanji, “Ga” (我) which means “I” or “myself” and “ara” (飽) which means “enough” or “satiated”. So, the name Gaara could be translated like “I am enough” or “I am enough.”

However, it also has another, more positive meaning that has been explained by the Third Kazekage, Gaara’s grandfather. This character mentions that “Gaara” comes from a ancient wind language word which means “one who values ​​love”, so it could be interpreted as “the one who loves” or “the beloved”. This meaning reflects the change that Gaara experienced after meeting Narutofinding love in his friends and in his town.

What are Gaara’s abilities?

When talking about the most powerful characters in the franchise, Gaara cannot be missing, since he has been able to face many formidable enemies without any problem. Below, we leave you some of her most relevant skills.

Ninjutsu: Sand Control

The Shukaku resides within Gaara, causing him to your sand automatically protects you from any danger and also allows him to detect his rivals’ chakra effectively. Among his most devastating techniques are Desert Funeral and Sand Mausoleumwhich consist of enclosing and compressing your enemies with a large amount of sand.

Bunshinjutsu

By combining his chakra with that of Temari and Kankuro, Gaara can perform stronger techniques, known as Collaboration Jutsus. Some of them are the following:

Sandstorm: generates a sandstorm with Temari’s wind and Gaara’s sand.Sand Puppet: He uses Kankuro’s puppets and Gaara’s sand to manipulate the opponent.

In this way, Gaara and his brothers make up Team “Baki”a team of experienced and highly synchronized ninjas.

Fūinjutsu

Allows you to seal or release things with the sand. With this technique, he can trap his rivals with the Seal of Love or transform into the One-Tailed Beast with the Jutsu de Liberacion del Shukaku. Of course, Gaara can control her transformation to a certain extent, but if she gets carried away by her emotions, she could lose control and be consumed by the Biju.

Bukijutsu

His main weapon is sand, with which can create needles, swords and other shapes to attack or defend. You can also use conventional weapons such as kunais or shurikens if necessaryalthough he doesn’t do it frequently.

