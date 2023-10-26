The Byakugan is a very powerful Dojutsu that allows the wielder to access a lot of special abilities.

The Byakugan is one of Konoha’s ocular techniques, although not everyone knows much about it.

Throughout its 700 chapters, the story of Naruto presented a lot of awesome techniques, which were used for different purposes. This means that there are plenty of powerful jutsus, as well as extremely dangerous forbidden jutsus. However, within these special abilities, Dojutsus stand out.

In case you don’t know, A Dojutsu is a special eye technique and that is usually associated with a particular bloodline. An example of this is the Sharingan, which is innate to the Uchiha clan, or the Byakugan. Although the latter is not as popular as the first.

El Byakugan It is a very powerful Dojutsu that belongs to Konoha, since it is where the clan to which it belongs is located. And we have prepared this post to tell you everything you need to know about this eye technique.

What is the Byakugan in Naruto

As we have mentioned, The Byakugan is a Dojutsu or ocular jutsu that is part of the Naruto universe. Specifically, this characteristic is innate to the Hyuga clan, which is located in Konoha.

The term “Byakugan” It can be translated as “White Eye” or “Pure Vision.”which differentiates the abilities offered by this ocular jutsu.

It should be noted that, like the Sharingan, this Dojutsu is hereditary in the Otsutsuki clan, as well as in the Hyuga clan. This characteristic has been present since the birth of people.

The Byakugan is characterized because The eyes of the possessors are mauve-white.. In addition, it has two phases, one active and one passive, which allow different abilities.

When the Byakugan is “inactive”, It is said to be in the passive phase and appears like a normal eye mauve-white in color, as we have mentioned. But when it is activated, some “cracks” appear inside the pupils. And this is not all, since the veins around the eyes are also marked on the person’s face. This is the clear indication that the technique is in use.

What the Byakugan can do

Like the Sharingan, The Byakugan offers you different possibilities and bearer techniques, although they are not similar.

When the Byakugan is in its active phase, it allows the wielder to have a 360-degree field of vision, although with a tiny blind spot on the back of the neckjust above the third thoracic vertebra.

But that’s not all, since the wearer also gains the ability to see through any solid object, as if it had a telescopic sight degree. Obviously, the distance at which the person can see will vary and depend on different factors, but it can be trained, guaranteeing the user impressive eagle vision.

Another feature that the Byakugan allows is that Its wearer is able to see the flow of chakra and the system through which it circulates this energy within people. This is an impressive advantage.

However, the abilities offered by the Byakugan They are not only detection and trackingbut its wielder is able to use the “soft fist”, which is the combat style of the Hyuga clan and allows them to directly attack the chakra system of their opponents, leaving them out of combat.

In addition to a wide range of attacks to paralyze opponents and nullify their chakra flow, he also The Byakugan is known to allow the wielder to expel a large amount of chakra from their body. to repel all attacks while continuously spinning, gaining kinetic energy in the process. With this skill you can block different types of blows and attacks. And Neji Hyuga, one of the best characters in the work, was one of the few who mastered this technique.

Who can use the Byakugan

Since the beginning of the series it has been established that the Byakugan is a successor line Dojutsu; that is to say, It is a Kekkei Genkai that is passed down within the Hyuga clan.. Only a member of this family can awaken this characteristic, which manifests itself from birth.

However, it has also been shown that any person, by transplanting one of these special eyes from the Hyuga clan, is also capable of using all of these abilities, although they will have to train a lot and perfect their use. An example of this is Aothe hero of Kirigakure and former escort of the Fifth Mizukage.

What is Tenseigan and what can it do?

While it is true that the Byakugan It is a complete hiding technique that does not have direct evolutionslike the Sharingan and its Mangekyo Sharingan stage, we must also make it clear that this can evolve into a tremendously powerful variant, although certain requirements must be met.

When the Byakugan combines, over a period of time, with the chakra of an Otsutsuki, the person will suffer great pain in the eyes, even convulsing. But this is a preparation stage, since this Dojutsu will become the Tenseigan.

We could affirm that The Tenseigan is the definitive evolution of the Byakuganjust like the Rinnegan of the Sharingan.

The Tenseigan is a tremendously powerful hiding technique, as it allows the user to control gravitational fields, as well as have mastery over telekinetic abilities. But that’s not all, as it also has the possibilities of the Byakugan and can also absorb chakra and natural energy, as well as allowing the wearer to use the Truth Seeking Ball and access the Tenseigan Chakra Mode.

