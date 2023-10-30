Naruto is one of the most important manga/anime of recent decades. Mashashi Kishimoto’s work has inspired dozens of artists over the years. So much so, that Naruto’s lore still very much alive today, with thousands of fans and users interested in knowing in depth some aspects of this iconic work that has left us with so much drama, sacrifices and epic moments in history. If you are a fan of Naruto or are interested in the world of anime in general, we recommend that you accompany us throughout this article.

He Rasengan and the Chidori that appear in Naruto have their origin for very specific reasons. Let’s review these powers that appear in Kishimoto’s work. And as always, you are more than welcome to leave a comment when we finish this little trip. You dare?

Origin of the Rasengan

Minato is one of the most important exponents of Naruto’s past and the deep lore that Mashashi’s story builds. In the one-shot manga dedicated to Minato, we can see that he was trying to perfect a technique to confront the Jinchurikis and the Bijus (For those who don’t know, Minato is Naruto’s father). This training is put into practice together with Jiraiya. A training in which, at the beginning, Minato fails to master the technique.

It is Jiraiya who ends up explaining the hair swirl theory, in which the chakra (vital energy) has to rotate around the direction of the whirlpool itself. Minato has two swirls in his hair that go in opposite directions to each other. Jiraiya is then very confused and they decide to stop. Minato finally finds a solution to this problem:

Your chakra has to be modulated in both directions equally, based on a lot of effort. training and concentration, he manages to master this technique, and it allows him to create the Ninjutsu Rasengan movement. So in practice the Rasengan was invented by Minato, while Jiraiya was the one who helped him understand it. This technique was normally understood with the objective of defendingrather than attacking.

Origin of Chidori

We are going to explain another of the most curious techniques that we can see in the Naruto universe and that is quite opposite to the Rasengan. The Chidori was invented by Kakashi Hatake, and later learned by Sasuke Uchiha. Over time, This technique was used as his star move by Sasuke. The literal translation of Chidori is “Thousand of Birds”. This technique is based on:

Accumulate a large amount of Chakra. This energy is then transformed into electricity, making it visible. This technique is used to attack the opponent in a vicious manner. This technique has been perfected to achieve a higher attack and penetration rate. It is an immediate murder technique due to the great power it gives off when used.

One of the negative factors of this attack is that it has to be used in a straight line. Although Sasuke has used the Sharingan to be able to use this technique in any way possible without losing any effectiveness. There are various types:

Chidori Kuzo Chidori Negro Chidori del Susanoo Chidori combinado con Kagutsuchi

Via