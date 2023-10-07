Who was the best swordsman that the Village Hidden in the Mist had?

Several of the swordsmen of the Hidden Mist Village gathered after his resurrection

Join the conversation

One of the characteristics that made Naruto a masterpiece and one of the most famous manga in history It was the great imagination that Masashi Kishimoto, its creator, showed when building the complex world in which the plot of this manga is set.

In Naruto, as happens with other highly complex mangas such as One Piece, every small detail can have an interesting story behind. In the world created by Kishimoto for his work, there was no shortage of different countries, each with its own politics, culture and legends, and the mysterious Village Hidden in the Mist had the honor of being the birthplace of several of the greatest swordsmen of history. Of all these geniuses, who ended up being the strongest of them all?

The most powerful swordsman is also the scariest of all

The great talent of these swordsmen eventually gained fame beyond the Village Hidden in the Mist and hearing their names could give you chills to many ninjas in the world. Some ended up being ruthless killers, but the one who forged the scariest legend around He was also the most powerful of them all: Kisame Hoshigaki.

Yes ok Zabuza Momochi shocked many Naruto fans in his first appearance, the title of most powerful swordsman must go to the one who was one of the members of the Akatsuki group and battle companion of none other than Itachi Uchiha, to whom he demonstrated on several occasions a great respect as a ninja.

Kisame is one of the strongest ninjas in the series and he even admitted that he loves to face powerful enemies to make himself more powerful. The character also has enormous physical resistance and a body that allows him to store a large amount of chakra. his sword Samehada deserves special mention, a weapon with a life of its own that has the ability to steal chakra from its adversaries and that causes extremely painful cuts by the sharp scales that form its surface.

Kisame went one of the wonders of these lands and although he was part of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, he soon abandoned his village. In the ninja missions that he carried out, he did not hesitate to fill his hands with blood, becoming considered a real beast without control for those who had the misfortune to cross paths with him.

Join the conversation