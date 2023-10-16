Los Naruto’s most powerful jutsus They vary depending on the generation, although it cannot be denied that history was made during the Fourth Ninja War.

Naruto is very busy this year with the 4 new chapters that received a date, although shortly after the delay of the broadcast was announced. This has left us with less Naruto content so far this year, in addition to the new commemorative videos, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm or the manga based on Minato.

But since his birthday was celebrated this month, it is a good opportunity to review the most powerful jutsus in all of Naruto.

Kamui

The Kamui is the first of the various Mangekyo Sharingan techniques that we will look at today. Not only is it one of the most powerful jutsus in all of Narutobut also one of the most exciting to watch.

We first saw the power of the Kamui when Kakashi used it to rip off Deidara’s arm. But what looked like a disintegration at a glance was actually a transportation technique. The Kamui allows the user to transport anything to a specific dimension and return it in an instant.

Kakashi and Obito used Kamui in different ways, as each eye had a specialty. But if we count both abilities together we have one of the most powerful jutsus in Naruto that makes its user untouchable and can tear off limbs with its gaze.

Planetary Devastation (Chibaku Tensei)

Another visual technique that we cannot forget is the devastating Chibaku Tensei, one of the most powerful jutsus in all of Naruto.

Chibaku Tensei is the signature technique of the Sage of Three Paths, who created the moon to seal his mother using the Deva Path. This technique creates and controls a gravitational field strong enough to capture all tailed beasts, as demonstrated by Sasuke Uchiha.

It can also be used as a devastating weapon, as Pain did by destroying Konoha in a couple of seconds.

Summon: Reincarnation of the Impure World (Kuchiyose: Edo Tensei)

Finally we arrive at one of the Naruto’s most powerful jutsus which is not a visual power, but it is just as fearsome.

This resurrection technique can bring one or more dead people back to life, who will be under the complete control of the summoner. These are reborn in their best state, they are immortal and have unlimited chakra. Meanwhile, the summoner can control them all from a safe location.

According to the Naruto series, this jutsu is so powerful that its only weakness is Itachi Uchiha.

Kotoamatsukami

There is no doubt that Kotoamatsukami is one of Naruto’s most powerful jutsus. In fact, it is so strong that after activation, it cannot be used again for another 10 years.

What makes this jutsu tan poderoso is that it allows the user to control their opponent’s mind, changing their way of thinking and convincing them that they are not being manipulated. It is the Genjutsu of the highest level, since there is no way to break it even with the death of the user.

The difference with Izanami is that this Genjutsu does not depend on the will of the victim. It is a way to defeat your opponent 100% without having to hurt them.

Limbo: Border Prison

We can all agree that things got a little out of hand during the Fourth Ninja War. However, thanks to that we met one of Naruto’s most powerful jutsu: Madara Uchiha’s Limbo.

The unstoppable villain used this Known as Limbo: Border Jail, this Rinnegan technique allows the creation of four invisible clones of the user. The impressive thing is that these clones can only be seen and touched by those who possess the Six Paths Sage Mode or the Rinnegan.

For 99% of the ninja world, facing Limbo means certain death. Especially if the clones are exact copies of Madara Uchiha himself.

Truth Search Ball

We come to the one who is not only one of the most powerful jutsus in all of Narutobut also one of the most exaggeratedly strong.

A Gudoudama is a ball of condensed chakra in which all the elements of nature are found. It is a sphere of pure energy that can destroy entire terrain, absorb enemy jutsus, serve as platforms, restore an eye to a one-eyed man, or heal the wounded.

They are practically moldable plasticine balls full of any power that exists in the universe, and that is why it is considered one of the most powerful jutsus in Naruto.

Tsukuyomi infinito

The Tsukuyomi is a powerful high-level Genjutsu that traps the target in a world of illusions where time passes much faster. One second in the real world can be three days of suffering in this technique, something that even sent Kakashi to the hospital for a week.

The Tsukuyomi was Itachi’s signature weapon, but he could only use it on one person, as it had serious consequences for his eyesight. Still, it was enough to fear the mere glance of this renegade ninja, turning into one of Naruto’s most powerful jutsus.

Now imagine that Itachi had no limits to his technique, and could trap whoever he wanted in an infinite Genjutsu, no matter where they were. This was what the infinite Tsukuyomi achieved, a technique developed by the Otsutski clan to turn the inhabitants of a planet into food for the divine tree. It is perhaps Naruto’s most powerful and fearsome jutsu.