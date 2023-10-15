Discover which are the most powerful jutsus in all of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

Throughout the history of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, a lot of interesting jutsus were introduced and we have collected the most powerful ones.

It is impossible to talk about the best Shonen anime without highlighting the story of Masashi Kishimoto, starring the blonde ninja, Naruto Uzumaki. This work has become one of the most iconic and beloved of all time. And in his more than 700 manga chapters, he presented all kinds of powerful techniques, better known as jutsus.

However, with so many jutsus, you’re probably wondering which ones are the most powerful in the entire series. Those who They have great destructive power far above the rest, or that they have other characteristics that can cause terrible problems if used irresponsibly. Therefore, we have compiled a list with the most interesting options.

Previously, we have already talked about the most powerful forbidden jutsus, which Not only can they cause great damage to opponentsbut to the user himself.

Rikudô: Chôôdama Rasenshuriken

We start this list with what could be Naruto Uzumaki’s most devastating jutsu and that he can execute thanks to his training and the abilities of the Six Paths that Hagoromo granted him in the final part of Naruto Shippuden.

It is known that Minato Namikaze He is responsible for developing the Rasengan, a technique that Jiraiya would later teach Naruto. The latter would be the one who would make the most of this jutsu, creating powerful variants, such as the Fuuton: Rasenshuriken or the Rikudô: Chôôdama Rasenshuriken.

During his final battle against Sasuke, Naruto had mastered Six Paths Sage Mode, which he used combined with Kurama Mode, obtaining its definitive and most powerful form. And it is at this moment when the blonde ninja, using his knowledge of Chakra management, creates the Rikudô: Chôôdama Rasenshuriken.

This jutsu consists uses it when in Tailed Beast Mode, causing Kurama to create a giant Rasenshuriken in his right arm, while, in his left, he creates a Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken. Both large in size, powered with natural energy and launched towards its target.

Indra’s Arrow – Indra no Ya

Now it’s time to talk about the most powerful attack jutsu that Sasuke Uchiha had during the final stretch of Naruto Shippuden. This was known as Indra’s Arrow and has great destructive power, similar to what we have seen from Naruto.

To execute this skill, Sasuke absorbed the chakra of the Bijus and integrated it into the body of his Susano’o Perfecto like a vessel. After this, she created a bow to summon a powerful Lightning element arrow, which she shot at the protagonist.

Mugen Tsukuyomi

The Sharingan is one of the most powerful Dojutsu in the entire Naruto franchise and allows users to perform a ton of powerful abilitiessuch as copying skills and moves, seeing opponents’ chakra flow, summoning a Susano’o, and much more.

One of the ninjas who took best advantage of this ocular technique was Madara Uchiha, since He combined it with his Rinnegan to create the Rinne Sharingan.. Then, he would use the surface of the moon to reflect his Dojutsu and trap all the inhabitants of planet Earth in a powerful genjutsu, forcing them to sleep and experience their dreams.

This is a worldwide technique and it can be extremely dangerous, as it applies an illusory jutsu capable of nullifying everyone who sees it.

Kotoamatsukami

It is known that the Sharingan, when they reach their Mangekyo Sharingan phase, awaken a special power in each individual and that is exclusive to these. In this sense, several powerful abilities have been seen in the series, such as Obito’s Kamui or Itachi’s Amaterasu, the latter being one of the best characters in the work.

However, Shisui Uchiha was the possessor of the most powerful Mangekyo Sharingan special technique of all, the Kotoamatsukami. This is an illusory jutsu that can control a person and she will never realize this situation. To counter this great power, the skill’s cooldown time is 10 years.

Itachi planned to use this ability, thanks to the eye that his best friend gave himShisui, before dying, with the intention of preventing Sasuke from continuing with his destructive desires, although due to a series of events, he ended up reflecting on himself.

Rikudô Chibaku Tensei

This is a powerful sealing technique which can only be used by people who have access to the Senjutsu of the Six Paths. Basically, this jutsu allows, through the interaction of two users’ palms with Yin and Yang powers, to create a center of gravity that will attract a pile of rocks, creating a seal tomb, so to speak.

It is known that Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki used this jutsu to seal the Juubi and, in turn, they created the moon, which locked this creature inside. But that’s not all, because at the end of Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke and Naruto also used it to seal Kaguya.

Bôchô Gudôdama

This is possibly the most devastating jutsu that was introduced in the Naruto franchise and that was used by Kaguya Otsutsuki with the help of the Tree God’s powerwhich absorbed the chakra of all the victims of Madara’s Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Basically, this technique consists of a large black sphere, which is created with all the basic elements and Yin and Yang, which It has the power to undo and destroy everything in its pathas explained by Black Zetsu.

Banbutsu Sôzô no Jutsu

This is a Hagoromo Otsutsuki technique, better known as the Sage of the Six Paths and, unlike the previous one, this is a creation jutsu.

Hagoromo, through the Yin element, can create anything from nothing, while, with Yang energy, it can give you life. In other words, you can design and create anything you imagine. Without a doubt, an extremely powerful ability, if not the strongest of all.

