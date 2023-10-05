Pasquale Perillo, a fan who reported anomalies and irregularities regarding his ticket, spoke on Radio Punto Nuovo

Napoli-Real, a fan’s complaint

“On Tuesday evening I came down from Tuscany to watch the match against Real Madrid. I go to the queue and at the first check by the stewards, the barcode of my Fidelity Card is shot and I am sent away. The reason? It appeared that someone else had already entered the stadium with that name. They even told me that I was the fourth to have tried to enter like that. I had with me all the bank transfers, receipts and documents in order: I was the real person, the real Perillo Pasquale and I was treated like a scammer by the stewards and by the police. They created this problem and treated me with arrogance. My friends chose to stay out with me, while I went back to Tuscany without seeing a minute of the match. Now I had to block the my Fidelity Card and I spent another €30 to get a new one.