Gianluca Monti

16 October – Naples

Napoli lost at home to Lazio and Fiorentina before each of the two championship stops, not the best for an effervescent environment like the Neapolitan one because then two weeks without football obviously fuel controversy and – at present – also concrete doubts about what it will be the future of the blue bench.

This stop can only have done the shaky Garcia some good. Therefore, resetting and starting again is now the objective that the French coach must set himself, hoping to be able to put the pieces back together both inside and outside the locker room. Of course, there are many national parties but it is from the little things that Garcia probably has to make a “return to the past” because the group has not digested some of his authoritarian attitudes as best as possible and consequently a disconnect has been created which has only partially been summarized from the discussion that the coach had with the players a few weeks ago (in particular with the “council of wise men” that Garcia himself admitted to having established).

Therefore, the break could have been good but it could be detrimental if the results immediately following this break were negative because then changing will be even more difficult given that generally the best period to replace a coach is precisely the current one and certainly not the one in which we play every three days as will happen in practice from Verona onwards. For that match, both Rrahmani and Juan Jesus will be available again – and could also possibly be used – even if Ostigard and Natan have asserted themselves. Rather, the problems on the horizon concern Anguissa, who after coming off with a flexor problem against Fiorentina will have to rest for a while (we will have to wait for the results of instrumental tests to understand the extent of the injury). In midfield, Napoli has valid alternatives such as Elmas, Cajuste and Gaetano (even if Raspadori is often deployed there…) but as always it will be the attack that will have to take the chestnuts out of the fire for the French coach, in particular Osimhen. But here it will be understood, beyond the relationship with Garcia, when he will recover from the injury suffered in the national team.

