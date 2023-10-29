On the pitch at 8.45pm. The Azzurri want a third victory in a row after Verona and Union Berlin, while the Rossoneri crave redemption after the heavy defeat in the Champions League

Big match at Maradona. Napoli-Milan closes Serie A on Sunday. On the pitch at 8.45pm. The Azzurri are coming off two victories in a row, while Milan are looking for redemption after the two defeats against PSG and Juventus. There will be no Malick Thiaw, who is disqualified. The referee will be Daniele Orsato from Schio. The assistants are Costanzo and Passeri. The fourth man is Marinelli. Marini and Paganessi at the Var.

here Naples

—

Championship a fluctuating thread. Napoli arrives at the match against Milan after having won against Union Berlin and Verona. In Serie A they lost against Fiorentina and Lazio, then came five wins and two draws. In the Champions League, however, two successes and a defeat against Real Madrid.

Milan here

—

Redemption goal. Milan lands at Maradona to get the three points. In the last two matches there have been two defeats against Juventus and PSG, so Pioli cannot miss another big match. At the moment the Rossoneri are second in the standings behind Inter, +1 on the Bianconeri.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

where to see it

—

Napoli-Milan will be broadcast exclusively by Dazn. For Sky subscribers who have subscribed to the “DAZN Zone” subscription, the match will also be visible on Sky Sport channel 214.

October 29 – 7.10am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED