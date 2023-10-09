After Maradona’s heavy defeat against Fiorentina on Sunday, the president is evaluating the replacement

Hours of reflection at Napoli and Rudi Garcia’s position no longer appears so solid after only 10 games, 8 in the championship and 2 in the Champions League and 3 defeats – all against Maradona – which have left their mark. Between tonight and this morning, president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to both the coach and his closest collaborators. The producer is very angry and also worried about what is happening to the Italian champion team and obviously does not want to jeopardize either the Champions League or the championship where Napoli must remain firmly in the top four positions and is currently out.

From within, the desire to seek corrective measures but still maintain the current technical management emerges. This doesn’t mean that in the meantime Napoli’s number 1 isn’t looking around and the name of Igor Tudor, the Croatian who coached Marseille last season, repeatedly bounces around on the radio. In short, there could be news soon, because if De Laurentiis decided to change he would do so clearly and quickly without wasting too much time. Also because this would give the new coach the opportunity to prepare the team a little (even if most of them are national teams) during this break.