Concern at Naples. In Nigeria’s afternoon friendly match with Saudi Arabia played in Portimao, Portugal, after just under an hour of play Victor Osimhen left the field with an injury that appears minor, given that the Italian center forward went out on his legs. It appears to be a muscular strain and in any case the player has already been in contact with the medical staff and further checks will be carried out on Saturday to assess the extent of the muscular problem. For the record, the match ended 2-2 and the Africans’ goals all came after Osimhen’s exit.