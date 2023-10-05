Ridley Scott talks about the technical means used for the battles of his biopic about Napoleon Bonaparte.

Napoleon’s promotional campaign is in full swing and it is accurate to say that Ridley Scott is in the middle of it, giving everything to compensate for the cast’s absence due to the strike. SAG-AFTRA.

The biopic, starring Joaquin Phoenix, hits movie theaters around the world at the end of November and is, by far, one of the most promising events of the remainder of 2023 on the big screen.

Much of these expectations are due to its director, who has already worked with Joaquin Phoenix in Gladiator, a film with many points in common with Napoleon.

It’s not just that both films are historical dramas or turn Joaquin Phoenix into a tyrannical emperor: both Gladiator and Napoleon have brutal battles full of epic and that were achieved with great human displays and practical effects.

The epic of Napoleon’s battles

If you head to the top of this article, you’ll find a new Napoleon featurette talking about the promising battles we’ll see in the movie, especially the battle of Austerlitzwhich has been seen numerous times in the trailers.

300 men, 100 horses and 11 cameras on the battlefieldhelped create some of the spectacular scenes that promise to wow movie theaters this fall.

Accompanying Joaquin Phoenix in the cast of Napoleon, we will find Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat e Ian McNeice.

Except for last minute changes, the biopic of Napoleon will arrive in Spanish cinemas on November 24, 2023. At a later date, yet to be determined, the film will be added to the Apple TV+ catalog.

Are you looking forward to Napoleon being released? What do you expect from the battles that Mr. Ridley Scott has prepared in the movie?