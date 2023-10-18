There’s less time left until we can see the movie Napoleon, which will surely be one of the best of the year.

The protagonist plunges headlong into war in an exciting new trailer for Napoleon. For Ridley Scott, known for his skill in directing historical and period pieces, promises a moving narrative in his latest production. Filled with stunning battle scenes and intense monologues, this sneak peek gives audiences a glimpse into Joaquin Phoenix’s latest dramatic role.

The trailer begins with one of the French general’s brilliant but brutal battle plans, showcasing the dedication and cunning of Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Although despised by those at the top, Bonaparte’s story is that of a man who rose from an unexpected place of inferiority to become one of the most notorious names in history. Inspired by historical figures such as Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar, Bonaparte secured his place as Emperor during the turmoil of the French Revolution.

Joaquin Phoenix, known for his deep immersion in the characters he plays, masterfully embodies Napoleon with his lifeless eyes and expression of contempt. Additionally, the trailer features a slow-motion version of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs, which adds an extra touch of intensity.

But there is much more.

The trailer not only focuses on Commander Joaquin Phoenix, but also shows the romantic relationship between Napoleon and his wife, Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby, an Academy Award-nominated actress. In addition to Phoenix and Kirby, the cast includes Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Tahar Rahim, and other talented actors.

Where and when can you see ‘Napoleon’?

Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon

Napoleon will hit theaters on November 22, 2023, just in time to compete with the Christmas movies. This film is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Apple Studios, and will later be available on Apple TV+, although an exact date has not yet been revealed. Moviegoers will also have the opportunity to enjoy this experience in IMAX, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the bloody struggle of one of France’s most controversial figures.

Without a doubt one of the films of the year. In fact, it should not be ruled out that it will fight for the best awards against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese’s Killers on the Moon. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.