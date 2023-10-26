Joaquin Phoenix leads the charge for what promises to be one of the most epic films of 2023.

There is less than a month left until Ridley Scott takes us directly to the days of the last great French emperor with his movie of Napoleon, the biopic where he will reunite with Joaquin Phoenix. Ironically, both times actor and director They have collaborated, they have been so that the star embodies an emperor.

Although the film focuses on following the career of Napoleon Bonaparte through his volatile relationship with Josefina de Beauharnais who will give life Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), the promotion is very clear where it should take advantage: the battles.

Ridley Scott He has given everything in the filming of Napoleon so that the many battles of the Napoleonic campaigns have a level of epic and cinematic appeal that hooks the audience from the first moment.

So much so that the trailers and posters for Napoleon look more like a war film set in the 19th century—and the end of the 18th—than a typical biopic. And we who are happy, listen.

Napoleon promises to be an experience in premium formats

This brings us to the new trailer for Napoleon, a short spot that Sony Pictures has shared through Twitter (X) to promote the film in premium formats: ScreenX, 70 mm, IMAX…

Again, the battles that will make us feel in a large-scale game of Napoleon: Total War, are the heart of the spot, which highlights its epic and spectacular nature. Of course, it is more than logical that, when promoting the large format, these sequences are the ones that try to dazzle the potential audience.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, Napoleon stars Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Rupert Everett, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell y Edouard Philipponnat.

Ridley Scott’s film hits theaters across Spain next November 24. At a later date, yet to be revealed, Napoleon will be available on Apple TV+.