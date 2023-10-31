For the two years of collaboration, the club and the platform will give two fans the chance to win a special prize

Two years of unforgettable rewards, experiences and benefits. In 2021, Napoli embraced technological innovation and launched its own Fan Token together with Socios.com, the 2 million user platform that is redesigning fan engagement in sport through the magic of digital tokens. This collaboration has allowed us to offer ever greater benefits and rewards to Neapolitan supporters, making them protagonists and making them feel close to their heroes, from Di Lorenzo to Osimhen.

And now, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the launch of the Fan Token, Italian champions Napoli and the Socios.com platform have decided to celebrate two years of collaboration with an unforgettable gift for fans of the Italian team. A comment with two likes will win two VIP tickets for a match of your choice between Napoli-Salernitana or Napoli-Juventus. The rules for participating in the giveaway and winning the chance to see your favorites from a unique and unforgettable perspective are as follows: comment on the tweet and try to get exactly two likes. Another essential requirement is to follow the official account @SociosItalia.