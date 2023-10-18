Osimhen’s injury with Nigeria complicates the situation, which is already delicate for Garcia. In attack, possible use of Cholito, preferred to Raspadori

Gianluca Monti

18 October – Naples

To say that there have been better stops for Napoli is an understatement because in the last two weeks the only good news has been… Kvaratskhelia’s wedding which will certainly be back in full swing from the match against Verona. For the rest, however, things went as no one really hoped, starting with Rudi Garcia, already on the gridiron and who will now have to earn confirmation without Osimhen, absent for more than a month.

stop

—

Nigeria was once again disastrous for Victor, who suffered yet another stoppage with the national team. This time the problem is more serious than expected and therefore the bomber will visit for a while at a delicate moment of the season. Among the possible replacements for him, starting from Bentegodi, Raspadori did not find a place as a starter against England and who knows whether this time Garcia will imitate Spalletti by sending a real nine (Simeone) onto the field on Saturday in place of Jack. The name of the center forward is one of the doubts that the French coach will carry right to the end in view of the match against Baroni’s team, just as the choice of the left back is in the balance with Mario Rui champing at the bit but also Olivera in great form and among the best in the match between Uruguay and Brazil won by Celeste.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

forced choices

—

For the rest, Di Lorenzo will be in front of Meret (up and down yesterday against England) and then the former player Rrahmani should return alongside Natan (obligatory choice) because Juan Jesus is injured. Even in the middle with Anguissa missing there is a doubt about his replacement between Cajuste (present in Brussels during Belgium-Sweden then suspended) and Elmas. The latter will soon challenge Italy and who knows if Spalletti will recall Politano, another certainty of the trident who will challenge Verona.

October 18 – 2.09pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED