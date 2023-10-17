The Nigerian, who left the national team early, will undergo tests today to clarify his physical condition

Maurizio Nicita

16 October – MILAN

We will see if the mystery regarding Victor Osimhen’s condition will be resolved today and in the end the new tests to which the Napoli center forward will be subjected will make his physical condition clearer, after Friday’s friendly match between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia which saw him exit the center forward after just under an hour of play. Cramps were the first news to emerge from the camp, given by Nigeria’s medical staff. Then on Saturday, the player first underwent a visit in which a muscle problem in the hamstring of his right thigh emerged. And during the extension tests of the same limb, pain also arose in the hamstring, which is why in the early afternoon of Saturday the athlete was subjected, again in Portugal, to an MRI on which the Nigerian staff did not give any information. news, postponing any communication until Sunday. But yesterday no news emerged on the Napoli player’s physical condition, other than a generic post on “X” – better known by his old Twitter name – to write that “Osimhen did not take part in training on the advice of the medical staff” .

New exams

—

No news on the fact that Victor had left the Portuguese retreat where he arrived late yesterday evening at the same time. Outside of the official record, it emerges that the same resonance would not be very clear and therefore the Italian club preferred to bring forward the return to Italy to redo the diagnostic investigation. An early return – he would have had to return on Wednesday if he had played today’s friendly match against Mozambique in Albufeira – precisely to undergo new and more in-depth tests on his thigh and especially on his right knee, which is currently the thing that is most worrying. Yesterday, however, the player with his compatriots appeared quite calm and not worried by the small pains he feels, which he described without particular apprehension on the phone to Dr. Raffaele Canonico. Hoping his sensations are the right ones, today the head of the Napoli medical staff will subject him to a series of tests to avoid complications. And, if further clarity on the knee was needed, the athlete would be taken to the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome, to undergo an even more in-depth and specialized diagnosis, that of Professor Pierpaolo Mariani.

No Verona

—

Even if in the end everything boils down to a hamstring contracture, in any case the caution and the series of matches starting on Saturday, with six matches (four championship games and two Campions games with Union Berlin) in just twenty-three days, they would advise coach Rudi Garcia and the medical staff to preserve the player for next Saturday’s match in Verona. Delicate, because it comes after the international break, but the subsequent matches in Berlin and with Milan at Maradona on Sunday 29th will be even more important. There the best Osimhen will be needed and Victor has demonstrated in recent years even if he is not in top form he always goes generously onto the pitch. And let’s hope that at least this time his autumn won’t be as dark as the other Neapolitans.

October 16 – 12.14pm

