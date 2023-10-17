The Italian champions are experiencing a very complicated moment, with the coach still in his place despite De Laurentiis’s no-confidence vote and a team that needs to be revolutionised, given the absence of Osimhen (and not only that…)

Making a virtue of necessity and finding the right chemistry to relaunch Napoli in the championship and Champions League: this is the difficult mission of Rudi Garcia who only a week ago with an “ex cathedra” intervention by De Laurentiis – at the Luiss in Rome – was sacked as technician, only to be rehabilitated in some way after Antonio Conte’s “no” to the president of Napoli. But it gave him confidence in time. So between Verona, the trip to Berlin and the match against Milan at Maradona, the coach of Andalusian origins will have to give a convincing team to Napoli and at the moment he has neither Osimhen, the scorer, nor Anguissa, the player he knows best. having already had it in France.