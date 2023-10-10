Rudi Garcia’s bench is shaking, but for the president it is not the first moment of tension with a coach. Between arguments, near-fights, barbs and even illustrious exonerations, here’s who paid the price

Salvatore Malfitano

@ malfitoto

10 October – MILAN

Pause for reflection, that even though we are not talking about love, it is an expression that fits perfectly. Because Aurelio De Laurentiis is evaluating Rudi Garcia’s position, in this period of pause in the championships due to national team commitments. The climate in Naples is not good and when the waters are rough the breakup often becomes traumatic, especially if it happens during the current season and after such a short time. The environment has not been able to embrace him, the president demands better and more continuous results, the players sometimes seem annoyed by the manager’s management. Which in itself, being a single figure, becomes easier to replace.

barbs with fortune

—

But it wouldn’t be the first time that a conflictual separation has occurred between De Laurentiis and the coaches. Already the first coach of what was then called Napoli Soccer, he did not end well. Gian Piero Ventura was in fact sacked on the 19th matchday, at the beginning of the second half of the 2004-05 season, after a faded draw at San Paolo against Fermana. Over time they didn’t exchange too sweet words. “The De Laurentiis that I met knew nothing about football, he had never seen a match” said Ventura six years ago. Adl’s reply in the same year, when Italy did not qualify for the World Cup: “he is a good coach, but I also changed him after a few weeks”.

almost brawl with reja

—

In that case the president then entrusted himself to Edy Reja, who however achieved promotion to Serie B only the following year and immediately after that to Serie A. Although he was the leader of the recovery, relations with Reja also experienced important peaks downward. In 2008, for example, after the second leg of the Italian Cup round of 16 against Lazio – and the elimination of Napoli – the two almost came to blows at the end of the match. An acrimony that reached its peak in March 2009, when De Laurentiis opted to relieve him of his duties, entrusting the bench to Roberto Donadoni, who had remained stationary after his dismissal from the national team. The former coach, nine months after the European Championships lost in the quarterfinals, accepts the proposal to lead Napoli. In that last part of the season he put together eleven points in as many games, the problem is that he maintained the average of one point per game even at the beginning of the following year. And this is not an adequate performance for the president: so, after seven points in seven games, during the October break, he chooses Walter Mazzarri. Both with the Livorno coach and with his successors Benitez and Sarri there have never been frictions of this magnitude, let alone dismissals.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Ancelotti and Gattuso

—

Those occurred in the almost two years from December 2019 to summer 2021. The first event of the period considered is the dismissal of Ancelotti, at the end of harrowing weeks both in terms of the game and the environment, with the mutiny which had created an irreparable rift between the various members of the team. Gattuso was called upon to revive the team’s fortunes, he won an Italian Cup, but the relationship with De Laurentiis was irreparably frayed in the second season. “It’s not a good atmosphere. In the last few days I’ve been disappointed by his behaviour.” He is referring to the fact that he was able to contact other coaches. “I didn’t allow myself to meet anyone, even if they contacted me. I didn’t sit down with anyone, I’m a correct person and I didn’t show up for other appointments.” The farewell at the end of the season is almost obligatory, also because Napoli does not reach the top four and the lack of results has legitimized De Laurentiis’ choice. Just as it could happen to Garcia too, if his Napoli are not able to make a breakthrough.

October 10, 2023 (modified October 10, 2023 | 8:46 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED