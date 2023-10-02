At home in Naples, the question of the penalty taker continues to dominate. Against Lecce it was Matteo Politano who appeared on the spot and not Victor Osimhen. On Sky Sport, Gianluca Gaetano revealed a background story on the management of…

At home in Naples, the question of the penalty taker continues to dominate. Against Lecce it was Matteo Politano to show up on the diskette and not Victor Osimhen. On Sky Sport, Gianluca Gaetano revealed a background story on Rudi Garcia’s management of penalty takers: “The coach gives us the three names on the board and we must respect them. Then on the pitch there are choices, it depends on who feels it. Then everyone can score or make mistakes. Osimhen first on the board? These are locker room things.”