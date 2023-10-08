Brekalo opens, then Osimhen equalizes on a penalty, in the second half the strikes of Bonaventura and Nico Gonzalez

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino

8 October – Naples

Fiorentina beats Maradona and remains tied to third place, alongside Juventus. Napoli, however, fell behind after four useful matches and slipped to fifth position. Osimhen’s return to scoring from a penalty after having equalized Brekalo’s lead at the end of the first half did not help to score any points. In the second half Bonaventura’s goal establishes the superiority of the Italian team (four successes in Naples as coach). Garcia’s team is unable to get back up and suffers a lesson in play from Fiorentina who scores the third goal with Gonzalez in the final injury time.

osimhen of penalty

—

Garcia confirms the lineup lined up from the start on Tuesday against Real Madrid: Mario Rui starts from the bench. Italiano makes seven changes in the eleven set up on Thursday evening against Ferencvaros. In practice, Terracciano, Kayode, Quarta and Bonaventura were confirmed. Milenkovic and Parisi enter the defense. Arthur and Duncan are back in the middle. The turnover also pushes Gonzalez to the bench. So on the right of the threequarters there is Ikone and on the opposite side we see Brekalo again. Nzola returns as an offensive terminal. Napoli on the pitch with the Halloween version shirt. The Viola’s pressing was immediately very high. In the 5th minute, thrills for Garcia’s team: Quarta’s overhead kick, Osimhen counters. Napoli reply: Di Lorenzo’s shot goes over the crossbar. In the 7th minute Fiorentina scores. Brekalo is quick to pounce on the ball rejected by the post after a touch from Quarta: his left foot, from an angle, passes Meret (shot between the legs). It is the first goal of the season for the Croatian. The Viola play at a high pace. Azzurri blocked in search of spaces. An opening opens in the 22nd minute and Osimhen scores but it is disallowed for offside. In the 28th minute Terracciano defends a shot from Lobotka. Fiorentina’s maneuver is lucid and geometric. Anguissa stops due to muscular problems and in the 32nd minute Raspadori comes on. Garcia switches to 4-2-3-1. Napoli looser in their offensive projection, Fiorentina closes the gates in front of Terracciano. Raspadori shooting: off target. But the match remains in control of Fiorentina who moves across the pitch. The Viola’s phrasing imposes itself on their opponents. Maradona whistles for the Azzurri’s performance. At the end of the first half, with four minutes of injury time, Terracciano overwhelms him to anticipate Osimhen. La Penna decrees the penalty. After Zielisnki’s spells with Udinese and Real Madrid, the Nigerian returns to the spot and leads Napoli to a draw before half-time. Sixth goal in the league for last season’s top scorer.

Bonaventure’s coup

—

In the second half, Fiorentina came closest to scoring first. In the 5th minute Nzola makes an incursion, which passes to Ikone: the outside post is beaten by the goalkeeper. Napoli starts again: Osimhen’s diagonal shot deflected into a corner. Maradona goes on to applause for the Azzurri. Ikone cuts just to the side. Garcia alternates Politano with Cajuste to rebalance the midfield. Osimhen takes the ball away from Milenkovic but is stopped by Terracciano. Napoli’s game rises. But the Italian team is on guard to seize every opportunity. And in the 18th minute Duncan advances, a rebound with Olivera triggers Bonaventura who puts Fiorentina back in the lead. Fourth goal of the season for the 34-year-old attacking midfielder who has just been recalled to the national team by Spalletti. Napoli feel anxious again, as after the Viola’s first goal. In the 28th minute Gonzalez takes over Brekalo. Three minutes later a trio of substitutions in Napoli: Zielisnki, Osimhen and Lobotka out, making room for Simeone, Lindstrom and Gaetano. Chance for Kayode. Garcia’s team presses. Parisi foils on Simeone. Italiano brings in Ranieri, Mandragora and Infantino in place of Kayode, Duncan and Arthur. Terracciano deflects a head kick from Simeone into the corner. Comuzzo replaces Ikone. Fiorentina were not satisfied and also scored their third goal with a quick counterattack capitalized by Gonzalez. The Viola enjoy a well-deserved victory. Maradona’s final whistles on Napoli.

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 11:40 pm)

