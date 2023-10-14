Thanks to the setups of many streamers and content creators from around the world, the Nanoleaf lights They have managed to gain well-deserved popularity. It is easy to recognize the brand’s colorful square, triangular and even hexagonal panels, with which to create extremely attractive decorative murals that can be controlled from your mobile. But the manufacturer is now looking for something more traditional, although with a different touch.

Very stylish lights

At Nanoleaf they are experts in designing LED panels and smart bulbs, but when it comes to taking the step to lights more oriented to furniture, they have decided to ask for help from Umbraa design company that aims to offer modern and very original products without having to reach exorbitant prices.

And the result doesn’t look anything, not bad at all. On the one hand, we have the Umbra Cono Portable Smart Lampa portable cone-shaped lamp that has a cross-shaped base that will allow you to adopt different positions to direct the light in one way or another.

With lighting based on adjustable LEDs with more than 16 million colorsyou can create your own scene however you like, and the best thing is that you can place the lamp anywhere, since thanks to its internal battery it will be completely independent for 5 hours.

An umbrella-shaped lamp

The other proposal does not fall short when it comes to being original. It is something like a pencil case with an umbrella, with the peculiarity that said umbrella hides the LED lights to offer a quite original indirect light. Like the cone-shaped model, this Umbra Cup Smart Lamp It has adjustable LED lights with more than 16 million LEDs and, although this model does need a plug to work, it includes a integrated USB port so we can charge our mobile phone or any other device.

Obviously designed for desktop placement, it includes a small switch from which we can turn on the lamp manually, although we must remember that it is a connected lamp that we can also control from our mobile phone or from voice assistants.

Prices and release date

At the moment both models have simply been presented, and their launch will occur later. The first to hit stores will be the Umbra Cono Portable Smart Lamp, which with a price of 95 dollars It can be reserved now on the Nanoleaf website with a delivery date at the beginning of November.

The Cup Lamp, on the other hand, has revealed its price 130 dollars, but the manufacturer has not given details of when it will see the light of day (pun intended). Those interested can leave the email in the form to be notified as soon as the model is available on the web.