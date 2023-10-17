Netflix is ​​the platform that is currently broadcasting Nanatsu no Taizai: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. At the moment the series can only be viewed from Japan but we already have clear indications that it will end up reaching more territories, such as Spain.

Among them Spain. Being one of the great premieres of the fall, this new IP from Seven Deadly Sins is sweeping and promises to leave us with a lot of action, adventures and incredible moments. And the best of all is that it will arrive on Netflix Spain in no time. If we base it on the fact that your web page within the platform can be shared and has all the details available.

At the moment we do not have a confirmed date, but the home page of the series can now be viewed from Spain. This indicates that there are probably only a few months or weeks left until we have access to the first episodes, which for the moment are exclusive to Japan. In Spain the series will be called “The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” Maybe when it is released in Spain it will do so all at once or in individual chapters.

If you want to find out about more about Nanatsu no Taizaifollow our complete coverage in the anime section of the website.