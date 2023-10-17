The Seven Deadly Sins or Nanatsu no Taizai, premiered a couple of weeks ago your new IP called The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. In this way, we have a new aspect full of a large amount of content that we cannot miss. This anime has not left Japan at the moment.

In any case, if you want to orient yourself a little about the broadcast schedule that this franchise currently continues, we recommend that you take a look at the following list. Here you have all the information we have been able to collect so far:

Official premiere: Sunday October 22, 2023.

Premiere time in Japan: 4:30 p.m.

9:30 am in Spain.

1:30 am in Mexico.

2:30 am In colombia.

3:30 am In Venezuela.

4:30 am in Argentina.

4:30 am in Chile.

Nanatsu no Taizai can currently be seen on Netflix.