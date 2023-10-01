The Belgian midfielder, currently a free agent, underlines: “Roma has never called me back since I left. I had everything there, it was my dimension, I could have fun as I wanted. At Inter they annoyed me for everything”

Radja Nainggolan go back to the relationship with Roma and the Roma, not hiding a certain nostalgia for the period in Giallorossi. The Ninja, in light of the suggestion of return in recent days, on ‘Caffettino Podcast’, did not mince his words: “What if Roma called me back after I left? No, no one has ever done it. The truth is that Roma changed my life: I had everything I needed to be happy. I had a strong team, I earned good money, the fans loved me, I had a city where I could have fun as I said. And they didn’t bother me, they told me that I could do what I wanted off the pitch, as long as I would then give my all on the pitch. In Rome I had found it my sizethen I went at Inter and they pissed me off about everything: from society to people. I didn’t feel comfortable.”

October 1, 2023 (modified October 1, 2023 | 11:53)

