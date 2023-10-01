loading…

Nagorno-Karabakh was left behind by hundreds of thousands of its residents who exodused to Armenia. Photo/REUTERS

YEREVAN – Region Nagorno-Karabakh it is now nearly empty after more than 100,000 of its residents fled to Armenia. This exodus occurred after the region was recaptured by Azerbaijan.

The population of Nagorno-Karabakh is estimated at 120,000. They are ethnic Armenians.

The Armenian side on Saturday (30/9/2023) said that almost the entire population of the region had exodused.

An AFP journalist in Kornidzor, the crossing route to Armenia, saw only a few ambulances arrive when border guards said they were waiting for the last few buses.

In the nearby town of Goris, hundreds of exhausted refugees waited with their belongings in the main square for the Armenian government to provide accommodation.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, its ethnic Armenian population chose to secede long ago.

The Azerbaijani government considers the government in power in Nagorno-Karabakh to be separatist.

Meanwhile, the Armenian government defended the population, making Nagorno-Karabakh a disputed territory for years.

The Nagorno-Karabakh government, described as separatist by Azerbaijan, has dissolved itself following its defeat in brief fighting last week.