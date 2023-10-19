Suara.com – Nadya Mutika is currently close to a man named Iqbal Rosadi. Even though she has admitted her closeness to Iqbal, Nadya admits she is insecure.

Having the status of a single parent is the reason why Nadya feels inferior. Moreover, the man she was close to had never been married.

“Yes, there is, because I also have children,” said Nadya, quoted from Youtube TRANS TV Official, Thursday (19/10/2023).

The mother of Syaki Ramadhan or baby Syaki was afraid that Iqbal would not be able to accept her son’s existence. As a mother, according to Nadya, that is the most important thing.

Also read: Performing at an Augustan event, Rizki and Ridho DA2’s outfits are criticized: Good bodies, clothes not so supportive!

“Whether he can accept Syaki or not. That remains the case,” he said.

“If, for example, I had seen from the start that he couldn’t accept it, I wouldn’t have accepted it either,” continued Nadya.

However, so far, Rizki DA’s ex-wife thinks that Iqbal can accept Syaki. That’s what makes him determined to get to know Larissa Chou’s sister-in-law better.

“But he is fine and has made an approach,” he said.

Nadya also admitted that she had established an intense relationship and communication with Iqbal’s family. The goal is so that he can get to know Iqbal’s family better.

Also read: Fact Check: Is it true that Salshadilla leaked Iis Dahlia’s exciting video with Rizki DA?

“Intentionally so that we know more about his family,” said Nadya.

From there he also judged that Iqbal’s family was also good to him.

“Very good,” he said.