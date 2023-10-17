After a conversation with Nadir, Yiğit decides to pay his mother a visit and tells Ender that Nadir knows that he told him about the casino. Kaya’s wife is perplexed and tries to make light of the matter: perhaps she is simply informing him of the raid.

However, Yiğit claims that he has noticed in Nadir’s eyes that he knows the truth. Ender then remains thoughtful: surely her ally knows that she had something to do with the raid! “I have to regain her trust,” Caner’s sister snaps at her son.

In a few minutes, Ender makes a plan: he will invite Nadir to dinner, which will intimidate Şahika. Also, Kaya doesn’t know about Halit’s enemy’s connection to her sister… Will she find out that night?

Yiğit is surprised by his Ender’s ability to always turn everything around. “You already know your mother,” Kaya’s wife says with a laugh. We love seeing them so united!

