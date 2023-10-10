Guido Carlino, president of the Court of Auditors

Nadef, the Court of Auditors: “The picture is getting worse, more and more uncertainties in the geopolitical context”

Il president of the Court of Auditors, Guido Carlino, outlined Italy’s problematic context during the hearing in the joint budget commissions of the House and Senate on Nadef. The tone was moderately alarmist: “The Court is called upon to express assessments on the Update Note to the 2023 Economic and Financial Document, in a general economic framework which, although confirmed in positive territory, records a worsening due to the persistence of uncertainties linked to the geopolitical context and the effects of the inflationary phenomenon on the social fabric; changes that are also reflected in the public finance figures”. The president of the Court of Auditors began his speech like this.

“The trend picture described outlines very narrow spaces both to confirm and maintain the debt repayment objectives, albeit gradual, and to honor the commitments undertaken with the Pnrr. It is based on a very limited spending forecast in the main sectors. The risks of further recourse to greater debt must be considered”. In fact – continues Carlino – “they could new occurrences emerge, possible increases in burdens, difficulties in implementing an ambitious privatization program of a scale never reached in the recent past. All elements that could impact the achievement of debt reduction objectives.”

According to the Court of Auditors, therefore, “the continuation of growth prospects above potential and a differential between the cost of debt and the increase in GDP that is still largely negative would seem recommend taking advantage of the possibility of stabilizing the debt dynamic now, governing a safer reduction”.

Debt, Court of Auditors: “The cut would send a signal to the markets and the EU”

For the reasons argued at the beginning of his speech, the President of the Court of Auditors proposes: “Stabilize the debt dynamicsgoverning a more certain reduction would represent “a signal to the European partners and to the markets that could prove particularly productive in terms of credibility as well as ratesreinforcing the positive effect that would certainly derive from a decisive fight against tax evasion and a more effective policy of rationalization of spending announced in the Document”.

As for the prospects of the accounts and spending dynamics, according to Carlino they will be the decisive elements “for the sustainability of public debt within the new EU economic governance framework and will be fundamental the control of pension spending whose medium-term evolution, as confirmed in the new calculations presented in the Note, will be very significantly affected by the aging of the population“.

Nadef, the Democratic Party is asking for 4 billion from Healthcare or it will not vote for the budget deviation

The Democratic Party declares itself firm on its desire not to grant any “blank” exemption to the government regarding the budget deviation. The Dems would vote for the measure, it is explained, “only in exchange for a commitment, written in black and white, for additional funding for healthcare of at least four billionwhich is what the Regions requested from Minister Schillaci”. This is what qualified sources from the Democratic Party interviewed by the AG report

