“I wonder how it is possible to invest in doctors’ contracts and the NHS if around 4 billion euros are needed for these two areas alone, and in the Nadef spending on public health will tend to decrease in 2024-2025? Is there something that isn’t comes back and the analysis of the Gimbe Foundation on Nadef is merciless: either someone makes a mistake in the calculations or there are those who communicate the wrong things. It is an error that we are interested in understanding, but at this point if there are no adequate resources in place for healthcare, give mass resignations. We have reached the limit.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute the national secretary of Anaao-Assomed, the union of NHS managers, Pierino Di Silverio, commenting on the analysis of the Gimbe Foundation on Nadef, the update note of the 2023 Economy and Finance document.

Cimo doctors union

“How do you plan to save a healthcare system in deep crisis by foreseeing further cuts? – comments Guido Quici, president of the Cimo-Fesmed Federation, the trade union federation representing over 14 thousand doctors to Adnkronos Salute – The increases for the national health fund requested by the Minister of Health Schillaci and promised in recent weeks, even if insufficient, have clashed with reality, and the result obtained in the Nadef, which provides 2 billion less for public health, is a slap in the face to all healthcare personnel and patients” .

“If it has been decided that public healthcare is no longer sustainable and is destined to fail, let it be said openly to the citizens – Quici remarks – explaining to them that from tomorrow they will have to pay even those few services still insured within acceptable times by the NHS. But it is very serious flaunt healthcare as one of the Government’s priorities and then turn their backs on the needs of millions of patients waiting for treatment.”