With the advent of the ninth generation of consoles, the general public was introduced to a series of substantial upgrades regarding the controllers of the Xbox Series a real revolution in terms of design and functionality available, while maintaining faith in the general feeling of the PlayStation platform. However, these solutions are not always able to satisfy the most hardcore players or that elite group represented by the world of competitions, and who therefore need a controller that does without gimmicks to concentrate on offering the best possible gaming performance. And in a market still looking for the perfect Pro Controller for the next-gen, Nacon enters with a straight leg with the new Revolution 5 Pro. And after having glimpsed it during the BigBen Experience in Milan, we flew to the romantic city of Paris to try it in preview.

“The Jack of all Controllers”

If I had to take a gamble, I’m sure that the watchword that Nacon tried to make its own during the development of the new Revolution Pro 5 was “variety” given the incredible amount of features and functions present out of the box. Starting from the set of available buttons, in addition to the classic configuration PlayStation Revolution 5 Pro has 4 programmable macro buttons (via proprietary application) arranged on the lower part of the back of the controller, therefore providing the ideal solution for the type of players who love MMORPGs and Fighting games and therefore need an extended set of commands to manage chat or inventory functions, or perform complex combos on the fly. As regards the back buttons and specifically the triggers, the product does without adaptive feedback in favor of a system called Trigger Lock, characterized by two switches placed under the sets of L and R buttons and by operation that takes up the classic buttons turbo and which – depending on the gaming situation and user preferences – allow the player to modulate the general amplitude of the two triggers. If we add to this a set of interchangeable weights, two types of directional cross with 4 and 8 directions and various types of analog sticks with Hall Effect anti-drifting technology and the possibility of storing up to 4 profiles for each compatible platform (PS4, PS5 and PC), Revolution 5 Pro presents itself as a device capable of satisfying even the most demanding gamer.

But Nacon’s work does not stop only at the world of e-sports and hardcore gaming, with the company also trying to accommodate those players in the “casual” segment who are not exactly satisfied with the original DualSense, even due to some critical issues related to the proposed audio features and the poor actual battery life of the Sony controller. To enrich the console’s audio equipment and compatibility, Revolution 5 Pro integrates a dual band Bluetooth communication system capable of easily connecting and sending the console’s audio output to your favorite device such as Bluetooth speakers and headsets previously not compatible with PS5 . In keeping with the desire to give the player complete control, the audio signal can be modulated via an equalizer inside the controller by pressing one of the ends of the touchpad. The package is finally adorned with a battery lasting at least 10 hours, which can be further extended through the software deactivation of some side functions such as the omnipresent RGB lighting and which in the case of Revolution 5 Pro is used to indicate the platform to the user used and the level of remaining autonomy.

Revolution Pro 5 is located on the Champs-Élysées

Once the product presentation was over, we were accompanied into a room dedicated to testing the Revolution 5 Pro first-hand on two titles: Street Fighter 6 and the upcoming RoboCop: Rogue City. At first glance, the rubber finishing of the lateral edges of the pad seems to allow a more comfortable and firm grip than the original DualSense, thus allowing longer and less tiring gaming sessions for the hands. Convenience also accentuated by the possibility of modulating the weight of the controller through the use of a set of interchangeable weights via two removable slots with convenient opening. As regards the in-game tests, however, a few games on Street Fighter 6 allowed us to become familiar with the new 8-way directional cross, which in the case of fighting games should facilitate the execution of the famous “crescents” that reign in interior of the Capcom title. It must be said, however, that this performance boost – to quote Nacon’s marketing campaign – was unable to save us from the sound beating by Nathan “Mister Crimson” Massol, French champion winner of the Capcom Pro Tour 2023 World Warrior who participated in the creation of the Revolution 5 Pro as a consultant and tester. RoboCop: Rogue City was instead the testing ground for the new low-friction analogs – ergonomic and capable of imparting high-precision inputs – as well as the Trigger Lock system of the triggers, which allowed us to sparingly dose each individual bullet while shooting we made our way through the demo already tested during gamescom 2023.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Manufacturer: Nacon

Release date: October 2023

Prezzo: 229.90€

Our first test with the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro ended on a very positive note. Despite the price which at first sight is prohibitive for occasional or less demanding players, this new controller seems to have a set of features and details capable of satisfying any type of player and above all will allow those who frequent the world of e-sports to gain total control over your gaming performance. Having teamed up with one of Street Fighter’s top players, fighting game fans may have found their new best friend. We will have to see if, during the review phase, Revolution 5 Pro will manage to establish itself as a serious contender within a rapidly growing market for third-party controllers available for PlayStation 5.