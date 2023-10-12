Pokémon is still in great shape in Japan. The new spin off of the saga debuts as the best-selling game of the week, despite having more humble sales. Detective Pikachu The Return commands a curious list.

One more week, Famitsu (via Gematsu) reports on the sales of the last few days in Japan. This week’s best-selling video games They have been highly anticipated premieres during this month of October led by Detective Pikachu The Return.

The spin off of the Pokémon saga has added more than 80,000 copies in one week in which Nintendo Switch has managed to sell more than 110,000 consoles in Japan. The dominance of the console has been unquestionable in Japanese lands for a few years now.

On the other hand, other notable releases make it onto the list, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which gets important promotions despite being a Western IP, or the latest release of the popular anime franchise. Sword Art Online: Last Recollection. We leave you with the complete list:

The best-selling games of the week in Japan

Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 85,639 (New) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 30,267 (New) Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PS5 (Ubisoft, /05/23) – 20,407 (New) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 15,748 (898,284) Sword Art Online: Last Recollection for PS5 (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 11,740 (New) Sword Art Online: Last Recollection for PS4 (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 8,554 (New) Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PS4 (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 8,029 (New) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/23) 28/17) – 7,491 (5,508,702) Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Purple (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,571 (5,151,441) EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 6,004 (22,489)

The best-selling consoles of the week in Japan

Switch OLED Model – 100.019 (5.798.181) PlayStation 5 – 31.995 (3.901.786) Switch – 5.137 (19.566.247) Switch Lite – 5.085 (5.517.733) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.759 (586.897) PlayStation 4 – 1.020 (7.898.896) Xbox Series X – 571 (223.801) Xbox Series S – 424 (289.261) New 2DS LL – 21 (1.192.423)

Have you tried Detective Pikachu The Return? The game is a much more humble release than releases like Pokémon Scarlet or Purple, but it proposes a different adventure that is especially attractive for the little ones in the house and that had been brewing slowly for a long time. This is how we have valued it in our most recent analysis:

If you like strong challenges, surely this Detective Pikachu The Return is not for you, but if you have kids at home or are looking to immerse yourself in the Pokémon world without further complications, this game will please you like a good cup of coffee.