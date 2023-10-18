loading…

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel, but the condemnation was suddenly withdrawn. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas surprisingly condemned Hamas attacks on Israel that killed 1,400 people. However, the condemnation was suddenly withdrawn.

In his initial condemnation, Abbas said Hamas “does not represent the Palestinian people.”

“The policies and actions of Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people, and it is the policies, programs and decisions of the Palestine Liberation Organization that represent the Palestinian people as their legitimate and only representative,” Abbas said during a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the day Last week, as reported by the WAFA news agency.

Abbas, according to WAFA, called for an end to civilian casualties, the release of prisoners and a rejection of violence.

In the telephone call, Abbas also emphasized the urgent need for Israel to stop its aggression in Gaza and immediately protect Gaza civilians by opening humanitarian corridors to provide medical supplies, water, electricity and fuel for Gaza residents.

Abbas said expelling Palestinians from Gaza would be a second disaster for the Palestinian people.

Mystery of Abbas’s Criticism of Hamas Suddenly Revoked

On the same day, Abbas’ statement condemning Hamas was abruptly withdrawn.

Abbas’s condemnation, which WAFA published on its website, was removed and revised to read: “The President emphasized that the PLO’s policies, programs and decisions represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative, and not the policies of any other organization.”

The cause of Abbas’s change in attitude is still mysterious. However, the latest survey—after the war broke out in Gaza last October 7—shows that the Palestinian community’s vote of support leans more towards Hamas than the Abbas government.

Abbas is the leader of the Fatah faction within the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) which has been at odds with Hamas since 2007. At that time Hamas seized power in the Gaza Strip and expelled the Fatah faction in armed clashes.

The PLO was founded under the Oslo Accords of 1993, a peace pact between Israel and the PLO that saw the PLO end armed resistance against Israel in exchange for promises of an independent Palestinian state.

