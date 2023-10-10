loading…

Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the genius designer of al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm against Israel. His good luck in always escaping Israeli assassination earned him the nickname commander of the 9th soul. Photo/Ynet

GAZA – In a clear, loud, immediate and shadowy voice, the commander of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed “Abu Khaled” Deif, announced the start of al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm against Israel, Last Saturday.

Israel has not experienced a similar situation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War — with rockets falling on Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after al-Qassam fighters took control of several Israeli settlements and sites.

Members of Hamas’ military wing went and took control of Israeli sites, killing people and taking hostages, following Deif’s orders. That once again proves that he has the ultimate right in Palestine to launch or end the war.

Operation Storm al-Aqsa, designed by Mohammed Deif, was lightning and spectacular. Thousands of rockets within minutes failed to be intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. The entry of hundreds of al-Qassam militiamen into southern Israeli cities shocked the Jewish state, dealing a major blow to the Mossad intelligence agency.

Since it began Saturday, al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm has killed more than 800 Israelis. Thousands more were injured and more than 100 people kidnapped.

Who is Mohammed Deif?

Nobody knows Deif except his family and a small group of Hamas members.

Most of them do not know the whereabouts of the man Israel has been searching for for decades as its number one fugitive.

Currently, there are three images of Deif: one very old, another with a mask, and an image of his shadow.

Even Israel, which prides itself on having the most powerful intelligence in the world, does not have a current picture of the al-Qassam Brigades commander.

In January 2011, Deif’s mother died. All Hamas leaders attended the funeral except him. It is not known whether he was present, as some said he was there, while others claimed he was not there for security reasons.