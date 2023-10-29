Death will only be the beginning! The latest adventure of the legendary Hercule Poirot, Mystery in Venice already has a premiere date on Star +

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel, Hallowe’en Party (Las Manzanas), Mystery in Venice is certified “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and has received some of the most notable reviews of the saga. Now Star + has announced that the film will be available in streaming for Star+ subscribers starting October 31, and thus experience a Halloween night just as exciting as its protagonist.

THE DISTURBING STORY

It is All Hallows’ Eve in a haunting Venice in the years after World War II, where the famous detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) resides, now retired and living in self-imposed exile. Poirot has said goodbye to all that. His experiences in crime, investigation, and seeing the worst of humanity through another war have made him quit. He spends his time doing everything he can to avoid thinking about the crime, but of course, the crime comes to him.

Poirot is visited by an old friend, the world’s number one mystery writer, Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), who has something she has to show him and promises him it’s not a crime. He wants her to join her in a seance and help her prove that he’s not real. Despite her better judgment, Poirot is intrigued and reluctantly agrees to attend the seance at a decaying, haunted palazzo owned by famous opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). When one of the guests is murdered, everyone present is considered a suspect, thrusting the Belgian detective into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver, Michelle Yeoh as Mrs. Reynolds, and Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in 20th Century Studios’ A HAUNTING IN VENICE. Photo by Rob Youngson. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The first collaboration between Oscar-winning director and producer Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Michael Green (“Logan”) with Agatha Christie was “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2017, and both filmmakers remember that at the time they hoped there would be more films on the way. After all, legendary author Christie wrote 33 books.

“It was on the Orient Express train that we first talked about ‘Death on the Nile’ and it was on the SS Karnak that we started talking about what the third film could be,” says Green. “I remember during the lighting preparation, I looked out on the Karnak balcony and saw the blue screen that would eventually become the Nile River, and I thought about what the right move would be for the next film. And for some reason, I had the ghost theme on my mind, which is when I remembered that Agatha Christie had written a book called ‘Halloween Party.'”

First published in 1969, “Halloween Party” is another title in the author’s popular Hercule Poirot mystery series. Known as the Queen of Mystery, Christie is the most published author of all time. Her books have sold more than one billion copies in English and another billion copies in more than 100 foreign languages.

Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfoglio and Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in 20th Century Studios’ A HAUNTING IN VENICE. Photo by Rob Youngson. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

“Agatha Christie has a classic, timeless ability to present people in situations – often dangerous or criminal – in which we recognize the humanity of the characters,” says Branagh. “Archetypes and also very subtle readings of human behavior are what we really respond to…their perceptions seem universal and familiar.”

Although “A Haunting in Venice” is an adaptation of “Halloween Party,” Green was also influenced by some of Christie’s stories that touch on the supernatural. “There is a collection of short stories published as ‘The Last Session,’” says Green, “and its main story, ‘The Last Session’, is truly terrifying. So, as much as ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is ‘Halloween Party,’ it also has Christie’s thoughts on the supernatural in its DNA.”

Mystery in Venice was produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile), who also stars in it alongside a brilliant group of actors including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

Mystery in Venice will be available to stream for Star+ subscribers starting October 31. The film completes the Poirot trilogy, joining Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, already available on the platform. You can subscribe to Disney + in Spain at this link where the film will be available through Star + included in the subscription . If you are in Latam you can do it at this other link.