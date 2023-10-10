Myanmar’s army has shelled a refugee camp in the country, killing at least 29 civilians. The camp is located in Laiza, near a military camp of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), an armed organization fighting against the military junta that rules the country after the 2021 coup. Naw Bu, a KIA officer , told the BBC that 56 people were injured, and 44 of them were taken to hospital.

According to the government of national unity in exile, the attack on the Laiza refugee camp would be a war crime and a crime against humanity. The army frequently uses bombing to combat armed resistance guerrillas. Laiza is a small town located on the border with China, in the northern state of Kachin, and is home to the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), of which the KIA is the armed wing.

– Read also: The online game that finances the resistance in Myanmar