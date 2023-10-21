Angie’s superb performance has caught the attention of Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco: both wanted the talent to close their respective La Voz 2023 teams.

Orozco does not want to fight with his teammate and hopes that Angie will join his team, but when he heard Fonsi’s nice assessment, the Barcelona native became serious. “I am willing to do anything, even what you are not able to imagine,” Orozco confesses to us.

For his part, Fonsi does not hesitate to “take out his claws” to get the best talents. The Barcelonan gets ahead of the Puerto Rican, and stands in front of Angie on stage in response to Fonsi’s complaints. “You should seriously consider coming to my team. It is your best option,” Orozco warns the talent.

Fonsi doesn’t take long to get up from his chair and also stands in front of Angie, who is having fun listening and watching the coaches. The tension has risen between Orozco and Fonsi to see who could get the talent, a battle that the Puerto Rican ended up winning, thus closing his team for The Great Battle.

The two have given compelling reasons to get Angie’s attention, although the talent has acknowledged that they have driven her a little crazy. Relive this great moment in the video that heads the news!