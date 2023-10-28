Again, the My Nintendo catalog has been updated for its users. Here we bring you the list of news confirmed today by Nintendo.

In this case, it has been confirmed that we have these news in the Australian catalog:

This is a Super Mario Yoshi set with teapot and cup. The set has been designed with tea lovers in mind. Includes a stackable teapot and generously sized mug, along with a small plate featuring Yoshi. There are also other Nintendo Tokyo products available in the store. Those interested can see more photos of the set at the link.

