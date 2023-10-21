Stefano Nava, former Rossoneri player and proud father: “In the summer we preferred to stay at Milanello rather than go on loan. Maignan took him under his wing. The advice I give him most often? Work surpasses talent”

“Lapo? But of course, he’s still that boy in the AC Milan tracksuit photographed on the tram, he hasn’t changed a bit.” When Stefano Nava talks about him being his son, he does so with disarming naturalness. As if it were the most normal thing in the world that Lapo, over the last two weeks, has rocketed into the stratosphere: from fourth goalkeeper – promoted from Primavera in the summer – to assistant starter, after Maignan’s disqualification and the injury of Sportiello. Lapo is now 19 years old and in January 2021, when he was 17, he had become famous for that shot, immortalized on tram number 19 while returning home from San Siro, after being on the bench in Milan-Roma. This year he has already collected others, but now that Milan-Juve is to all intents and purposes the second, potential memory book scenarios are opening up.