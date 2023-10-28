The characters with the highest win rate in My Hero Ultra Rumble have baffled the free-to-play Battle Royale community.

If you already know everything about My Hero Ultra Rumble and the 5 positives and 5 negatives of the game, you will be ready for the best tips for beginners. This is complemented by information on Auras, blocking mechanics, and how to take advantage of Agencies. The most expert can learn about the best equipment for competitive play.

But if you want to win more games, it’s worth giving the characters with the highest win rate a chance.

The 5 characters with the highest winning rate in My Hero Ultra Rumble

The characters of My Hero Ultra Rumble with the highest win rate surprised many fans, who expected to see the aggressive Bakugo first.

However, just because a character is chosen by more people does not mean that they will win more games. Quite the opposite, as it is more likely to be used by less skilled players which will reduce your win rate.

For that reason, these are the five characters with the best winning rate per games played in My hero Ultra Rumble:

All Might: 21,68% Mt. Lady: 20,11% Tsuyu Asui: 19,90% Izuku Midoriya: 19,22% Eijiro Kirishima: 19,02%

So the clear winner of My Hero Ultra Rumble is the legend All Mighty, who wins a little more than one match for every five in which he participates.

Why do these characters win so much in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

There is no doubt that the characters with best win rate in My Hero Ultra Rumble They were somewhat unexpected for many, but they have an explanation.

All Might is easy to understand. His projectiles do a lot of damage and he can position himself perfectly with his Special Skill to fire them. He is invulnerable in his tornadoes and can escape danger with several jumps. It is extremely difficult to punish, especially when the player knows what he is doing.

Asui is a similar case, as she can survive the most intense situations with constant jumping and invisibility. You can revive your allies either with his special ability or collecting cards quickly. He is very difficult to punish even when he makes bad decisions.

Mt. Lady is a late-game hero, so she takes care of improving her skills for the final phase. If she manages to become a giant when the circle is very small, she is guaranteed victory.

As far as Midoriya goes, it seems like he’s pretty easy to play. You can focus on shooting and escaping with two skills if necessary. It has good defense and damage. Plus, it’s free for everyone, so I’m more likely to play it at lower levels.

Kirishima was a surprise for many who cannot explain his winning rate in My Hero Ultra Rumble. The reality is that this character does massive damage, especially if your teammates cover you. He can take on entire teams on his own, and those who understand this achieve many victories.

In the next positions we have Bakugo, Shigaraki and Todoroki. These characters are more dangerous, and therefore are used more frequently, even by less experienced players.

The victory rate of all characters (full list)

My Hero Ultra Rumble also has shared Figures on the win rate of the rest of the characters available in the game.

It should be noted that Master Aizawa is not listed due to it just being released, so it is too early to compare it to others.

This is the full list:

Katsuki Bakugo: 18,33% Tomura Shigaraki: 17,57% Shoto Todoroki: 17,34% Dabi: 17,21% Itsuka Kendo: 17,16% Tenya Iida: 16,54% Ibara Shiozaki: 16,29% Momo Yaoyorozu: 16,27% Denki Kaminari: 15,93% Toga Himiko : 15,48% Mr. Compress: 15,40% Cementoss: 15,02% Ochaco Uraraka: 14,46%

We see that some characters have fewer victories in My Hero Ultra Rumble as they are more difficult to use, and their players are more likely to accumulate losses.