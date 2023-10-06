My Hero Ultra Rumble It is a game that we will hear a lot about in the coming months, seeing the great reception it has had from the community.

The title has many unlockable characters, and although some are better than others, you can always make up for it by inviting your friends to play. And if you already know how to use Auras and everything about the blocking mechanics, you are surely ready to win more games.

However, many still do not know everything this fun free multiplayer has to offer. Here we will review the most important points of My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Everything you need to know about My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a free-to-play developed by Bandai Namco. It premiered on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on September 28, 2023.

The game is completely free, although it has microtransactions for cosmetics or experience boosts. But at the moment you don’t need to spend anything at all to enjoy the game.

The download is quite light, weighing about 5-6 GB at most. And despite being a free and relatively new game, the connection is very stable and has few bugs.

The game is expected to continue receiving content with each season. This includes new characters and probably new maps and mechanics.

How to play?

My Hero Ultra Rumble It has what you would expect from a Battle Royal, but in the best anime style. Players appear on an academy map and collect resources to take on the rest.

8 teams of three players each will disperse around the map opening boxes and collecting cards that improve their skills. Each character based on the My Hero Academia series has four unique abilities and one passive for her class.

The game consists of collecting, dodging and attacking using your characters’ abilities to defeat rivals and take their resources. Although there are no weapons, some characters fire projectiles, others attack in melee, and others focus on creating utilities.

Only one team can be crowned champion and take home the largest sum of rewards.

¿Tiene cross-play?

Unfortunately, My Hero Ultra Rumble It does not have a cross-play option at launch. This means that players will only be able to play with others participating from the same platform.

It is possible that this will change in the future, as has already happened with other multiplayer titles. Other free-to-play games like Fortnite and Smite have this feature that players can activate or deactivate to play from Nintendo Switch with others on PlayStation, Xbox, or even PC.

It also doesn’t have cross-save, so you won’t be able to use your Switch account on other platforms.

My Hero Ultra Rumble: ¿Es pay-to-win?

At the moment it is too early to know if My Hero Ultra Rumble Is it pay-to-win or not. All characters can be obtained without paying eventually, but some are extremely difficult even if you invest real money.

That said, the game has some mechanics that perhaps compensate a little for this difficulty. The initial event included many rewards that help you unlock multiple characters. Additionally, you can earn Deku skins by playing, which will allow you to use any character for a match. You just have to make sure you use them because you can’t have more than 3 accumulated.

To know if My Hero Ultra Rumble ends up being pay-to-win we must wait for the meta to be established. This way we will know if there are characters that are much more effective than others and if these are more difficult to acquire.

Outside of getting characters faster, you cannot pay to have any type of additional advantage within the games. In that sense, if you are very good with your characters, it won’t feel like pay-to-win.

Do you have ranked fights?

Yes. Since its launch My Hero Ultra Rumble It has a ranked mode in which you can play to earn ranks. Here the matchmaking is more advanced and players are paired with others of similar ranks, although the games are more competitive.

What customization options do you have? My Hero Ultra Rumble?

There are many ways to personalize your experience on My Hero Ultra Rumblefrom cosmetics to different characters.

Not only can you choose from a variety of heroes and villains, but you can also change their costumes. You can even add auras to them to stand out from everyone else. The game features a store where you purchase cosmetics, as well as a gacha where you redeem tickets for random rewards.