Since its beginnings, The story of My Hero Academia has shown different nuances of its charactersaddressing every detail of these individuals, as it has deepened the backstory of many of them, as is the case of Katsuki Bakugowho has had a splendid development that has been evidenced in the final arc of the series.

And initially, Bakugo was one of the characters with the worst attitude and personality in the seriesbecause his arrogance and arrogance led him to cause a lot of damage to Izuku Midoriya, who was his best friend in childhood, worrying about him at all times. However, the affection and respect that Deku felt for him did not seem to matter to him, since he humiliated and belittled him in front of everyone, having very abusive attitudes.

However, Bakugo’s constant humiliations and bad attitudes towards Deku became They are due to a very heartbreaking reason that could explain why the controversial hero behaved this way. with his best friend.

Bakugo bullied Deku because he felt surpassed by him

Bakugo and Deku’s friendship has always been a very particular theme in My Hero Academiaya que Katsuki He used to frequently bully Midoriya. from a very early age, becoming a bully who seemed to satisfy his ego by causing harm to those who shared several moments with him since his childhood.

In addition, Bakugo’s terrible attitude has always been the subject of criticismand no wonder, this character always made Midoriya look down, who never had bad intentions or desires towards him, this being a detail that generated indignation within the fandom, because This personality reflected Katsuki’s arrogance. by believing himself to be more than his friend just because he has a gift, which is really incomprehensible and questionable.

However, Bakugo’s terrible attitude went further, since for him, Deku, not having a gift, had to always be one step behind. However, this controversial individual did not feel that he was like that, well, Izuku was always ahead despite not having any quirkswhat It caused Katsuki great frustration.who hated that detail and had a hard time admitting that his fears were coming true, which is why he unleashed his frustration by picking on Deku and belittling him.

In fact, Deku upon acquiring One For All and having great acceptance in the UA, generated a breaking point in Bakugo, who was filled with anger and resentmentso he desperately tried to demonstrate his strength to alleviate his fears, since he felt like Midoriya was leaving him behindsince his feelings of inferiority were playing tricks on the explosive hero, who had the opportunity to make up for his mistakes and apologize to Izuku.

Upon reflection, Bakugo realized that his attitudes were not the best.so he decided to apologize to his best friend, revealing to him the real reason why he bullied him mercilessly, this being a detail that showed the true growth that Katsuki has had in the series, who has matured noticeably, improving his relationships with Izuku, who despite all the damage he caused him did not hold any type of grudge against him.

Notably Bakugo and Deku complement each other perfectlybecause the difference in personalities and attitudes makes them a great duo, added to the friendship and affection they feel towards each other makes them unbeatable, as stated. evidenced in the battle against Tomura Shigaraki in the sixth season of My Hero Academia, as Katsuki sacrificed himself to protect his best friend.

Without a doubt, despite having an arrogant personality, Bakugo seems to be more emotional than you think and that was demonstrated after the reason why he bullied Deku was revealed.

