Some images of UA Battle Heroes, the new OVA of My Hero Academia, have been revealed ahead of its premiere in theaters in Japan.

My Hero Academia has become one of the most popular and acclaimed works todaysince Deku and company have managed to amaze fans with their exciting heroic adventures, which have been packed with a lot of action and very surprising moments in which it has been possible to appreciate a different nuance of the amazing characters of the series.

Likewise, My Hero Academia has several seasons full of unique moments that have significantly enhanced the history of Kohei Horikoshisince it has been expanding over the years with all types of content, and, recently, this franchise will continue to extend its legacy, since a new OVA called “UA Battle Heroes” was announced a few months agothis being the perfect gift for fans who are waiting for the seventh season.

Recently, ahead of the premiere of the new My Hero Academia OVA, new images have been shared that prepare fans for this great adventure that will continue to expand the story of Kohei Horikoshi exceptionally.

New images of UA Battle Heroes, the next OVA of My Hero Academia, have been shared

It is well known that, for some months now, My Hero Academia fans have been very eager for the premiere of UA Battle Heroesthe new OVA of the franchisewhich has been revealing several details ahead of its premiere, so the hype and expectations regarding this episode are very high, since its premise focuses on the fact that the heroes will have to play exciting card games that will unleash fun among UA students

Notably During the New York Comic Con, a preview of this new My Hero Academia OVA was givenso some fans already had the opportunity to enjoy this special that will bring exciting adventures for the beloved students of the UA Academy

However, ahead of the premiere of UA Battle Heroes in theaters in Japan have shared new images of this special so that fans can take a look at part of what will be the exciting adventures of the heroes in this striking OVA.

Through X, the official account of the My Hero Academia anime ha shared new images of UA Battle Heroes ahead of the premiere of this OVA in theaters in Japan, showing a small glimpse of what this special will be. My Hero Academia.

From tomorrow 10/20 (Friday),

“My Hero Academia”

New anime original episode

“Heroes Battle”

＋

6th season climax episodes 136-138

A special screening will start for one week only. ▼ Click here for details and screening theater https://t.co/DhEAnJjux8 Please take a look!#heroacaa pic.twitter.com/zVgXOGWSy0 — My Hero Academia/Heroaka Anime Official (@heroacaanime) October 19, 2023

In this publication you can see Izuku Midoriya with a blue and black robe and some cards in his hand ready to face Mineta and Sero, who are in another of the images. Likewise, you can also see that two of the shared images belong to the sixth season of My Hero Academiasince episodes 136 and 138 will be shown in theaters along with this OVA.

This special will show the beloved heroes in a very rarely seen dynamicWell, they will have fun in this exciting card game that will let out the competitiveness of each of the studentsso, without a doubt, this OVA will make the wait for the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime more enjoyable.

For now, There are no details on when this OVA will be released on streaming services.since this will be issued by Limited time in theaters in Japan, specifically since October 20 until the 26th of that monthso possibly, it will arrive on Crunchyroll at the end of its broadcast in movie theaters.

Without a doubt, My Hero Academia really knows how to reward its loyal followersoffering them a striking and fun special that will make the wait for the premiere of the seventh season more enjoyablesince the sixth season culminated in a key moment for the story, so the hype around the continuation of the plot is overwhelming.

