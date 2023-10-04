Everything seems to indicate that Shigaraki has completely surpassed All For One.

My Hero Academia Chapter 402 has confirmed that Tomura Shigaraki has become stronger than All For One.

Join the conversation

He My Hero Academia’s final arc has had memorable moments that have enhanced the history of Kohei Horikoshibecause the development that has been given to each battle has been incredible, since it has decided to give closure to the backstories of the most relevant characters in the series, an example of this being Dabi and Himiko Toga.

Likewise, all the action has focused on the final battle between All Might and All For One, who They have fought an epic combat that will serve to close a cycle of confrontations that marked an era, as Horikoshi is about to conclude one of the greatest rivalries of all time and he will do so in a transcendental way that will make the legacy of Toshinori Yagi more important than it already was.

But this is not all, since the sleeve from My Hero Academy never ceases to surprise followers, and the most recent chapter has shown how Tomura Shigaraki has come to the fore again and what a way to do it, since it has been shown that the controversial villain has completely surpassed All For Onemaking the Demon King look ridiculous.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #402 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Tomura Shigaraki has become stronger than All For One

The final events of My Hero Academia continue to surprise fans, since The battle between All Might and All For One has been just a preamble of what is to come in the series, since we still have to see the long-awaited decisive confrontation between Deku y Tomura Shigarakiwho have reappeared in the most recent chapter.

And the most recent chapter has brought Deku and Tomura Shigaraki back into action, since The confrontation between All Might and All For One is about to concludesince the fearsome villain seems to be almost invincible, since Toshinori Yagi’s countless actions to stop him have not been totally effective.

All For One has been rewinding after each attack by All Might, becoming younger and younger in the process, which has led this villain to decide to resume his initial plans, since wants to meet with Tomura Shigaraki as soon as possible to transfer a copy of his gift to him, so AFO has used Gloop Distortion on Shigaraki to draw him towards him. However, things have not gone as he expected, since Tomura blocked this attempt to control himchanging the Demon King’s strategy.

Tomura stopped the distortion mid-attempt, telling All For One not to interfere.this being a clear demonstration that the student has surpassed the teacher, since it is the first time that someone stops AFO from using a quirk on themshowing that the Demon King has been weakening and Shigaraki gaining more power.

It should be noted that for some time now, Shigaraki has been repelling any vestige or control of All For One within him, since the young villain does not want to continue being manipulated by AFOso he has decided to carve out his own destiny in the midst of his battle against Deku, since Tomura intends to destroy the heroes on his own without needing to continue being the Demon King’s contingency plan.

This is a very disturbing detail that confirms how Shigaraki overcame All For One, since he has been able to repel one of this villain’s quirk with great ease. Without a doubt, this is a great shame for AFO, who for some time created several contingency plans to ensure his victory and take over Tomura’s body. However, things have not turned out as I had planned because it has been minimized to the point that it is about to disappear due to the constant use of “Rewind”.

Without a doubt, this action by Shigaraki confirms that the end of All For One is closer than you think, since in this same chapter you can see an unexpected feat from All Mightwith which one could consider Ended the cycle of terror of the Demon King.

Join the conversation