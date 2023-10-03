A new promotional image for season 7 of My Hero Academia has been revealed.

The My Hero Academia franchise is going through one of its best momentssince the manga is addressing its final arc, which Horikoshi has been developed in an exceptional way by giving closure to the predestined battles of the most relevant characters in the series, showing a different nuance of these individuals.

Likewise, the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime is in progress, as it is announced with an epic trailer that raised fans’ expectationswho are very anxious and waiting for this installment that will address shocking events in the series.

But this is not all, since recently it has been revealed the new design that the heroes will have for season 7 of My Hero Academiasince everything seems to indicate that this installment is very close to being released.

The new design of the heroes for the seventh season of My Hero Academia has been revealed

As we have already mentioned, The My Hero Academia franchise is having an excellent yearsince apart from the great development that the final arc of the manga and the season 7 announcementit has also been revealed that a new film is in progress, this being a very interesting detail that will further expand the great story it has told. Kohei Horikoshi.

In fact, a poster alluding to the new My Hero Academia movie had already been unveiled, which will be will be placed in the same timeline as the animewhich means it will take place after the war in season 6.

And to make the wait for the season 7some news about this delivery has recently been provided, since it has been revealed the design that the heroes will have in this long-awaited continuation of the great battle between heroes and villains.

Through X, the official account of the My Hero Academia anime has shared a new promotional image with the new design that the heroes will have for season 7since everything seems to indicate that these beloved characters will be back sooner than is believed.

／#heroaca New character visuals are here!

＼ In “My Hero Academia”, which is actively producing the seventh season of the TV anime and the fourth movie version, new visuals of the members of Class 1A have been released!

We also plan to develop merchandise in the future. looking forward to! Official website character introduction page

— My Hero Academia/Heroaka Anime Official (@heroacaanime) October 2, 2023

They have a design very similar to the sixth season, but they will surely come willing to face new challenges in My Hero Academia season 7.

At the moment There is no more information regarding season 7, since its release date has not yet been revealed nor have more details been given about it. However, this promotional poster raises the expectations of the followers, who are eager to enjoy the final arc of My Hero Academia in digital formatsince this will cover epic moments that will mark a before and after in the series.

Evidently, My Hero Academia season 7 is one of the most anticipated premieressince the sixth season culminated with the introduction of Star and Stripes, America’s #1 professional heroine, as she set out to help her mentor All Might, so clearly fans want to see this powerful heroine finally in action .

It remains to be expected that more details about the seventh seasonsince this It will be packed with lots of action and surprising moments that will serve to demonstrate the great worth of the heroes, who will give everything of themselves to stop All For One and the villains.

