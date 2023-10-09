Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga are featured in stunning My Hero Academia promo art.

My Hero Academia, the beloved anime and manga, has just released exciting promotional art featuring three of its most notable villains: Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga. These iconic characters are part of the League of Villains and will play an important role in the upcoming season 7 of the series.

The new image of My Hero Academia’s villains is not directly related to season 7, but will be used in secondary products and materials. However, it highlights how these characters have evolved in season 6 after their amazing “transformations.”

Here we leave you the image with its new look.

My Hero Academia

Tomura Shigaraki: This villain shows his “new form” after undergoing procedures to obtain more Quirks and increase his power. His hair is now pure white, and he has abandoned his iconic “hands.”

Dabi: He revealed his true appearance during the key battle of season 6 by revealing that he was still alive. He is the long-lost son of the number one hero, Endeavor, and his personal struggle has driven him to madness as he seeks to bring down his father’s reputation.

Himiko Toga: With her Quirk, Himiko Toga can transform into other people and use their Quirks by drinking their blood. Her obsession with characters like Deku and Uravity has led her to clash with them, and so we expect exciting revelations about her character in season 7.

These three villains will play a crucial role in the upcoming season due to their connections to key characters. The series promises exciting developments as the villains continue to evolve and confront the heroes of My Hero Academia.

The series can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll, although this may vary depending on the country where you are.