My Hero Academia Chapter 402 has revealed Nana Shimura’s warning to All For One through a surprising flashback.

The final battle of All Might and All For One continues to surprise fans, since This amazing matchup has completely changed what many fans might have been expecting from this match.since this one has had several unexpected turns that have added greater depth.

Likewise, everything seems to indicate that The fight between All Might and All For One is about to come to an endsince Toshinori Yagi has been left with extremely limited options and very badly injured, since he has given everything to stop his staunch rival, who seems to be invincible.

However, the most recent chapter of the My Hero Academia manga could give a twist to this amazing final confrontation, since, in the middle of this battle, Nana ShimuraAll Might’s mentor has appeared through a flashback, reminding All For One of a warning that could seal his fate.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #402 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia recalls Nana Shimura’s warning to All For One

The development of the final confrontation between All Might and All For One has been surprisingsince this has brought with it unexpected returns of surprising characters, as was the case of Stain, who appeared to help Toshinori Yagi in his fight against AFO, this being a very disturbing detail that shocked fans after the attitude of the Killer of Heroes.

It is not surprising that This confrontation is one of the most amazing that My Hero Academia has had in a long timesince this has served to learn more details about the legendary and beloved Symbol of Peace, All Might, who, once again, has proven his worth by tirelessly defending an entire nation from the clutches of his staunch rival, All For One.

The most recent events of this confrontation have shown that All Might has entered his final moments, as he is very badly injured due to all the damage he has received in this fierce combat, which has given the advantage to an All For One who seems to be rejoicing and mocking his “victory”. However, in the midst of this battle, Nana Shimura has appeared through some AFO flashbacks in which the heroine reminds her of the final warning that he gave to this villain a while ago.

Through these flashbacks, Nana Shimura reminds All For One that he will lose to All Mightsince Toshinori is much crazier than him, which is clearly followed by the latest feat of the Symbol of Peace, who performed an astonishing action to leave the controversial villain in great trouble, which clearly alludes to Nana’s warning.

Everything seems to indicate that Nana Shimura’s warning has been propheticWell, after what has been seen in this panel, All Might has taken his last action to end All For Oneleaving great uncertainty about the existence of the villain, since, apparently, Yagi forced him to rewind to the point of being a child, which could be a serious inconvenience for the plans he had.

Without a doubt, Every detail Horikoshi added to All Might and All For One’s final showdown made this battle more epic. and enhance the legacy of this story, as it has closed a cycle of combat that marked the beginning of a new caste of heroes who have given everything in this fierce war, following the great legacy that Toshinori Yagi left for them.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing confirm whether Nana Shimura’s final warning was carried out to the lettersince the indications given in this chapter seem to indicate that yes, after a frantic confrontation and endless attempts, All Might defeated All For One.

